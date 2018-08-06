Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Rana Daggubati on NTR biopic: Honoured to play N Chandrababu Naidu

Rana Daggubati took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Chandrababu Naidu. The actor stated that he is honoured to play the role of current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in NTR biopic.

By: IANS | Chennai | Published: August 6, 2018 2:34:54 pm
Rana Daggubati will star in upcoming biopic NTR. Rana Daggubati will portray the role of Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic.
Actor Rana Daggubati, who will be seen playing the character of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the NTR biopic, says he honoured to play the role.

Rana on Monday morning took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Naidu and captioned it, “What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N.Chandrbabu Naidu in the NTR biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time.”

Sharing a picture on Twitter with director Krish and the film’s protagonist Balakrishna, Rana confirmed his part in the film. He tweeted, “Coming together to tell you a story of an incredible human phenomenon called “N.T.RamaRao”(sic),”

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR’s wife Basavatarakam in it. The film will also star Bengali actor Jisshu, who will be seen portraying the role of filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad. He had launched NTR in films in 1949 with Mana Desam.

Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

