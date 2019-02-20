Rana Daggubati-Milind Rau film announced

Actor Rana Daggubati, who has been juggling between Bollywood and south Indian film industries, has given his nod for a new project. The yet-to-be-titled project will be directed by Gruham fame Milind Rau.

The team is all set to start its regular shoot from August. Gopinath Achanta will produce the movie under Vishwashanti Pictures banner.

Rana Daggubati will next be seen as Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial NTR Mahanayakudu. The film is hitting screens worldwide on February 22. In the recently released trailer of NTR Mahanayakudu, Rana’s turn as Chandrababu impressed many. The makers also unveiled a making video on Wednesday.

And here is the making of me trying to portray the @ncbn. First time playing smone in real life. Hope I got close. #NTRMahanayakudu https://t.co/lZtuPVdTUa — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 20, 2019

Rana took to Twitter to share the making video. “And here is the making of me trying to portray the Nara Chandrababu Naidu. First time playing someone in real life. Hope I got close,” he captioned the video.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has many projects in his kitty. He will be next seen in trilingual film Haati Mere Saathi. He recently completed the third schedule of the movie in Mumbai.

Rana will also be seen in mythological drama Hiranya Kashipa. The movie is currently in pre-production stage and will be directed by Gunasekhar. The actor’s home production Suresh Productions will bankroll the project with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore. And, Rana will also be seen in a project with Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame Venu Udugula.