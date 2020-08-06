Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Bride-to-be participates in haldi ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8 (Photo: Instagram/ranadaggubati, miheeka). Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8 (Photo: Instagram/ranadaggubati, miheeka).

Actor Rana Daggubati will tie the knot with fiance Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. And, the pre-wedding festivities have begun in the Daggubati and Bajaj households.

Miheeka’s residence was abuzz with colour and noise on Wednesday as the bride-to-be participated in the haldi ceremony with full gusto. Sporting a bright yellow lehenga and seashell jewellery, Miheeka looked pretty as a picture in the images shared by Times of India.

Even Miheeka Bajaj’s residence at Jubilee Hills shone in its full splendour as she and her close ones gathered together to rejoice and make merry ahead of the big day.

“It was a small, intimate and beautiful ceremony and we’re all very excited. The shaadi ka mahaul is here and the celebrations have begun at our house. Our immediate family attended the ceremony and a couple of family members from Rana’s side too had come over to be with Miheeka for her haldi,” said Miheeka’s mother, Bunty Bajaj, while speaking to Hyderabad Times.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to have an intimate wedding ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding on Saturday will be a close-knit affair as only 30 guests will be attending the ceremony. According to reports, the family will be creating a bio-secure environment for the guests to keep them safe from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

