Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Everything we know so far

The wedding festivities of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, who are all set to tie the knot on August 8, began on Thursday with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. The Rana-Miheeka nuptial is one of the most high-profile weddings to take place in Tollywood amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “I found the strangest time to get married,” Rana had remarked earlier. Given that the world still firmly remains in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple will be having a wedding accordingly.

When did Rana Daggubati propose to Miheeka Bajaj?

The Baahubali star blindsided fans and media when he took to his Twitter handle to make his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj public. “And she said Yes (sic),” tweeted Rana on May 12 with a picture of him and his fiancee. Following the announcement, the couple had a traditional engagement ceremony on May 21 in the presence of only close family members. Thanks to COVID-19, most friends of the couple only got to wish them on social media.

Is the wedding going to be a grand affair?

Yes and no. The wedding was carefully planned by Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj for months keeping in mind the uncertain times we are living in. Bunty has picked a special theme for the wedding, and she has flown in a specialized team to bring all her plans to reality. Oh, yes, if you didn’t know, Bunty Bajaj is a high-profile wedding planner in Hyderabad. So, we can expect a grand wedding decor, but the number of guests won’t exceed more than 30.

PHOTOS: Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s haldi and mehendi ceremony

What precautions are in place at the wedding?

We are told that everyone involved in the wedding and all guests will be tested for COVID-19. And the planners will create a bio-secured environment to ensure the safety of everyone at the wedding. Sanitizers and social distancing will be part of wedding etiquette.

And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HYLUNel1E9 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 6, 2020

What are the wedding festivities?

The celebrations began with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony at Miheeka Bajaj’s Jubilee Hills residence. And it was a very close-knit affair with only family members in attendance. Samantha Akkineni also took part in the ceremony. Wedding rituals like ‘Pelli Koduku’ will soon be held at Rana’s residence.

The big day

On August 8, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot at Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios in the presence of family members. The wedding will follow both Telugu and Marwari traditions.

