Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s unseen wedding video is all about love and being ‘the perfect match’

Actor Rana Daggubati got married to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. On Sunday, Miheeka took to Instagram to share an unseen wedding video.

Sharing the video, Miheeka wrote, “The perfect match. You are all things right rolled into one! ✨Love.Light.Life. @ranadaggubati #myeverything.”

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding was an intimate affair due to the pandemic. The video shows various moments from the pre-wedding festivities and the wedding. Rana and Miheeka are even seen sharing a kiss on the mandap, leaving fans happy to see their wedding moments.

On August 8 this year, Miheeka shared a post on the occasion of her first wedding anniversary. It read, “Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove.”

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others.