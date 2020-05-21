Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are ‘officially’ engaged

Rana Daggubati is now engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Twitter) Rana Daggubati is now engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Twitter)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are now ‘officially’ engaged. The Baahubali actor shared a few photos on his social media handles featuring the couple, and wrote in the caption, “And it’s official!!”

Earlier this month, Rana had shared on social media that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, and she said yes. Now, it seems like the duo have taken the blessings of their family and finalised the engagement with a proper ceremony.

With some lockdown restrictions still in place, the ceremony was possibly a close-knit affair. From the photos, it looks like this was a traditional ceremony as the two are dressed in Indian clothes.

The newly engaged couple is yet to announce their wedding date.