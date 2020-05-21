Follow Us:
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are ‘officially’ engaged

Rana Daggubati engagement: Newly engaged couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are yet to announce their wedding date.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 21, 2020 12:47:48 pm
rana daggubati miheeka bajaj engagement Rana Daggubati is now engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Twitter)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are now ‘officially’ engaged. The Baahubali actor shared a few photos on his social media handles featuring the couple, and wrote in the caption, “And it’s official!!”

Earlier this month, Rana had shared on social media that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, and she said yes. Now, it seems like the duo have taken the blessings of their family and finalised the engagement with a proper ceremony.

With some lockdown restrictions still in place, the ceremony was possibly a close-knit affair. From the photos, it looks like this was a traditional ceremony as the two are dressed in Indian clothes.

The newly engaged couple is yet to announce their wedding date.

Live Blog

Follow all the updates about Rana Daggubati.

12:47 (IST)21 May 2020
Varun Tej Konidela congratulates Rana and Miheeka

Actor Varun Tej Konidela also took to Twitter and wrote, "Looking lovely together bro!! A big congratulations!!"

12:29 (IST)21 May 2020
Sathish wishes the couple

Actor Sathish also wished Rana and Miheeka. He tweeted on Rana's engagement picture - "Congrats brother"

12:21 (IST)21 May 2020
Rana shared photos of his engagement on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And it’s official!! 💥💥💥💥

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

12:14 (IST)21 May 2020
Sivakarthikeyan wishes Rana Daggubati

Actor Sivakarthikeyan wished Rana Daggubati on Twitter. He wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes dear brother." Rana replied to him with, "Thank you so much bro"

Rana Daggubati's fiancee Miheeka Bajaj, born and brought up in Hyderabad, owns a design firm named Dew Drop Design Studio.

