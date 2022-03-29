Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj share adorable photos as they attend a wedding

Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka Bajaj on Tuesday treated fans to their photos as the couple attended a wedding together. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Miheeka wrote, “Wedding it out!” She captioned another photo as “And its a wrap!”

In both the photos, Rana and Miheeka were twinning with each other. While one of the photo featured Miheeka and Rana posing for the picture in off-white and cream attire, in the other, the two stunned in black outfits. One of her photos, in which she and Rana are seen posing with their friends, got love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The new set of photos came months after Miheeka dropped a birthday post for Rana Daggubati. Posting a picture, Miheeka said Rana’s birthday is “more a celebratory occasion for me than you because surely enough the universe sent you as a present for me. May you achieve all you dream of and much more because you deserve the best of the best!! I love you.”

The couple celebrated a year of being married in 2021. Miheeka dropped a gorgeous photo with Rana and wrote, “It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around.”

Later, she also shared their wedding video. “You are all things right rolled into one,” she captioned it.

Rana and Miheeka got married in 2020. Their wedding was a private affair with only best friends and family in attendance. Samantha was one of the guests at the wedding. Rana and Miheeka’s wedding was a surprise for the Baahubali actor’s fans.

In an old interview with indianexpress.com, Rana opened up on how he proposed to Miheeka. “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her and then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” he said.

On the work front, Rana is basking in the success of Bheemla Nayak, which had him sharing the screen space with superstar Pawan Kalyan. He is looking forward to the release of Virata Parvam.