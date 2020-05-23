Rana Daggubati: I found the strangest time to get married

Rana Daggubati recently got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj. Rana Daggubati recently got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj.

Rana Daggubati recently opened up about his relationship with fiancée Miheeka Bajaj during an Instagram live with actor Lakshmi Manchu. He revealed what made him take the plunge and much more.

Excerpts from the interaction:

What made you think that she’s the one?

For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow.

The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner.

How did your family react?

They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time.

How did Miheeka react?

She was shocked too and then was extremely happy.

How did your friends and exes react?

Everyone was extremely happy, and everyone was like “finally.”

What did your sister say?

I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone.

You got engaged. Will your wedding be a grand one?

Depends on the world’s situation. I found the strangest time to get married (chuckles).

How did you get to the point where you felt ‘I am ready to do this’?

I think the other person has a lot to do with this. If you meet the right person, good things happen. You feel like going ahead.

Did you propose to her on the phone or meet in person?

She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it.

I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.

So, was it like a spark?

Yes, 100%.

Were you not nervous?

Not at all! Maybe if I was getting married at an early age, I would have felt the nervousness. It just felt like the right time.

Why didn’t you marry a Telugu girl?

Miheeka was brought up in Hyderabad. She lives right next to us in Jubilee Hills. She can speak Telugu, not fluent in it but yes. Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai.

What does she do?

She has an event management company. She is into fine, nice things.

Was there a reason to not marry someone from the industry?

I never thought about it. I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love.

What should a man look for in their life partner?

It’s important to know yourself well. I think when you understand yourself, you will see and understand the right things fast.

What have you been up to during the lockdown?

Since we all have to stay home and there’s nothing else to do apart from watching whatever there’s on TV or OTT platforms, I thought what is it that interests me apart from films. I enjoy talking and animation. So, I made this animation talk show. It’s an existential fun show, which will be out soon on an OTT platform. I realised we can stay creative in any situation. We get used to a form of shoot and work life, but that’s not the only way. As an artiste, you can find many ways to engage yourself. The lockdown time made me think a lot, so much that I am getting married.

