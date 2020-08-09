Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on Saturday evening. (Photo: Reels And Frames) Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on Saturday evening. (Photo: Reels And Frames)

Actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening. The couple took the wedding vows following Marwari and Telugu traditions at Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios. In attendance were just a few close friends and family members because of COVID-19 pandemic. Miheeka made for a beautiful bride and Rana looked lovely in his traditional outfit.

The wedding celebrations of Rana and Miheeka was a three-day affair, starting with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony at Miheeka’s Jubilee Hills residence. Venkatesh, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Naga Chaitanya were part of the festivities.

Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj, a wedding planner in Hyderabad, made sure to make her daughter’s wedding a grand affair in terms of decor. But, the guest list of the high-profile ceremony was limited to only 30 people because of the spread of coronavirus.

On the occasion, Miheeka wore an intricately embroidered cream and golden lehenga coupled with a red dupatta.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj pose for a group photo with family members. (Photo: PR) Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj pose for a group photo with family members. (Photo: PR)

Also, all the precautionary measures, from the availability of sanitisers to maintenance of social distance, were followed during the Rana-Miheeka wedding. Before the ceremony, the guests were tested for COVID-19 to ensure everyone’s safety.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their relationship public on May 12. (Photo: PR) Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their relationship public on May 12. (Photo: PR)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their relationship official with a ‘roka’ ceremony in May this year. Talking about his decision to marry Miheeka, who owns an event management company, Rana told Lakshmi Manchu, “For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow.”

The event was a grand yet intimate affair. (Photo: PR) The event was a grand yet intimate affair. (Photo: PR)

He added, “The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quickly and in the most simple manner.” Miheeka too described Rana as her “happy place” as she made their relationship official on social media.

Rana and Miheeka made their relationship official in May this year. (Photo: reelsandframes/Instagram) Rana and Miheeka made their relationship official in May this year. (Photo: reelsandframes/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu wished the couple on Twitter. He wrote, “Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati & Miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Ram Charan wished Rana for his special day, writing alongside a photo on Instagram, “Finally my hulk is married ❤️wishing @ranadaggubati @miheeka a very happy life together!!🤗🤗”

