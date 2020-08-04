Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj to have a grand but intimate wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged on May 21, 2020. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Twitter) Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged on May 21, 2020. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Twitter)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on August 8. Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj has planned a grand wedding for her daughter keeping in mind the volatile situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the family has decided to significantly limit the size of the crowd amid growing cases of COVID-19.

It is said that the number of guests at the wedding will not exceed more than 30. And the family will be creating a bio-secure environment to ensure the safety of all persons at the wedding against raging coronavirus.

“Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too,” Rana Daggubati’s Daggubati Suresh Babu told Times of India.

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati get ‘officially’ engaged, see photos

However, that doesn’t mean that the decor of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding will be simple. According to the report, the ceremony will have a special theme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd