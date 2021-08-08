Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj celebrate first wedding anniversary with stunning pic, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has this to say

They say time flies, and sure it did in the case of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary today. The two got married in a private yet lavish wedding ceremony in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, Miheeka treated her and Rana’s followers to a stunning photo. The photo features the couple dressed in all white. While Rana is looking at the camera, Miheeka cannot take her eyes off Rana. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Miheeka thanked Rana for being himself. She said the last one year has been “most blissful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka)

“Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove,” the caption of the picture read. As soon as she shared the photo, her friends and family members joined to congratulate the couple. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was one of the firsts to comment. She wrote, “God bless you both.” Cookie Boolani wrote, “My beautiful Miheeks! Happy anniversary both of you!.”

MORE ON RANA AND MIHEEKA | Rana Daggubati on wife Miheeka: She is still figuring out what I do for a living

Earlier this year, Miheeka also celebrated a year of wedding proposal by Rana. She posted the first picture Rana posted on his social media handles in which he wrote, “She said yes.” Sharing the picture on Instagram, Miheeka said saying yes to Rana was the “best decision ever.”

“He asked and I said yes… Best decision ever! Can’t believe it’s been a year already! Thanks for asking btw 😉 I love you! 💖@ranadaggubati,” she wrote.

Last year, Rana Daggubati broke the internet with the news of him getting married. He posted a cute selfie with Miheeka and wrote “She said yes” over it. Soon, he spoke about how he met Miheeka and how he felt she is the right life partner for him,

“For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner,” the actor told his friend Lakshmi Manchu over an Instagram live.

On the work front, Rana has Viraata Parvam and the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum in his kitty.