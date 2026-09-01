Rana Daggubati ‘loves’ wife Miheeka Bajaj’s busy schedule: ‘She has zen-like energy’

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have often spoken about finding a balance between their personal and professional lives. However, Rana says he is happy to see his wife keeping busy, with Miheeka now travelling frequently for work.

When asked if Miheeka’s thoughts on work-life balance had influenced him, Rana Daggubati had an interesting answer. He said that these days, she is the busier one in the relationship, with work taking her to different cities. “Well, now she has projects in Bombay, Goa. She travels more than I do. She’s on calls longer than I, and I love it. It’s great,” said the Baahubali actor in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

The 42-year-old actor was also asked if they have managed to strike that perfect balance between work and their personal lives. Rana explained that he does not really look at his work as something he needs to take a break from because of his love for movies. He stated, “Now, I don’t see any other job or anything else that one can do in life that can keep you so engaged. And it’s not like someone’s put a gun to my head saying, ‘listen, yehi karna hai (you have to do this).’”

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The actor feels that stepping away from work to maintain a work-life balance isn’t ideal. He added that doing something that you are “interested in” and “happy” about, should also be prioritised.

During the interview, Rana Daggubati also credited Miheeka with a “Zen-like energy” that’s been grounding him — and revealed one of the sweeter details behind their relationship in the process. Her favourite possession, by her own admission, is a handmade Yoda figurine (from Star Wars) he gave her early on, back when she asked him for something that represented him fully.

Rana said, “Oh, it’s actually a mould, like a handmade mould of a Yoda which we picked up at some point, somewhere. And I think when we first met, she said, ‘Okay, what’s something that represents you fully that you can give me and I can keep?’ And everything was just pointing to Yoda and nothing else. So, I said, ‘this is all the knowledge, this is where I get everything from. Keep it very carefully.’”

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For the unversed, Miheeka Bajaj is a mental health advocate, interior designer and an art enthusiast.