Rana Daggubati looks intense in Aranya

Finally, we have something to share about Rana Daggubati’s upcoming movie Aranya. The filmmakers have zeroed in on a release date. The film will hit screens worldwide on April 2, 2020.

Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya will simultaneously release in Tamil (Kaadan) and Hindi (Haathi Mere Saathi). The new poster released today shows a fearsome Rana Daggubati as Aranya who will do whatever it takes to protect the forest and its animals. In the backdrop, we can also see a majestic beast, an elephant, presumably the pet of Aranya.

It is worth noting that it is Solomon’s third movie revolving around forests and wild animals. The director caught his major break with Mynaa in 2010. The story about star-crossed lovers was majorly set in dense forests in and around Tamil Nadu and Kerala. And in 2012, he made Kumki, which revolved around the relationship between a mahout and an elephant.

Back with a release nationally after 3 years!! Sorry for the delay but I promise you it’s worth the wait…..Witness the biggest fight to #SaveTheForest🐘 in #Aranya (Telugu) #Kaadan (Tamil) #HaathiMereSaathi (Hindi) on April 2, 2020 at a theatre near you. pic.twitter.com/LokSBshloX — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 10, 2020

Like his previous movies, it is safe to assume that Prabhu Solomon has again tried to explore the diverse culture of the indigenous tribes of forests and the need for protecting it from outside invaders.

Rana Daggubati, meanwhile, was last seen in a full-fledged role in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, which came out in 2017. Since then he appeared in several movies in extended cameos. Aranya will be his first solo movie after a long gap.

Aranya also stars Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles.

