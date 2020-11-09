Rana Daggubati launches his YouTube channel South Bay

Rana Daggubati shared a poster of his YouTube channel South Bay. (Photo: Twitter/Rana Daggubati)

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati on Monday announced the launch of his YouTube channel South Bay.

According to a press release, Rana’s South Bay will host “varied mix of content, right from live chats, snackable short forms, news, music, animation, fiction & non-fiction.”

Interestingly, South Bay’s content includes two special shows – Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi Manchu and Secret Box with Shruti Haasan.

Talking about South Bay, Rana Daggubati said in a statement, “This is a very exciting time to be a content producer, to innovate, experiment and just create. Audiences are now more receptive, allowing creators to go beyond the threshold and bring exciting, fresh, never seen before content. South Bay is just a step towards that vision. We have collaborated with talented, vibrant creators and have given them a mainstream platform. With South Bay, we want to build a cohesive community and interactive experiences for our audiences.”

On the work front, Rana is presently busy with the production of Viraataparvam. His movie Aranya is slated for a Sankranthi release next year.

