Rana Daggubati addresses rumours of ill health, says he is fine

Rana Daggubati, who has worked in the southern film industry as well as in Bollywood, is facing some health issues. But it is nothing serious. A few reports lately quoted some sources close to the actor’s family who confirmed that Rana is indeed heading out of India for a kidney transplant.

Amidst rumours, the actor himself took to Twitter to share an update about his health and wrote, “Hearing lots of strange things about my health, I’m fine guys just some BP based issues I’m addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon.” The actor also added, “Thanks for the concern and love but don’t speculate it’s my health not yours ;).”

There was news that the actor is going to either Singapore or the US next week for a kidney transplant and also that his mother Lakshmi is donating her kidney. A source close to Rana’s father has denied the news, and has said that Rana is soon going to start shooting for his films, one of them being CM Chandrababu Naidu’s role in NTR’s biopic, directed by Krish Jagarla-mudi.

Earlier Suresh Babu had also denied the rumours and had said to a daily, “We don’t want to hide anything. If there’s any such news Rana will inform his fans on twitter.”

Hearing lots of strange things about my health, I’m fine guys just some BP based issues I’m addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon. Thanks for the concern and love but don’t speculate it’s my health not yours ;). — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 24, 2018

Recently, at 65th Filmfare Awards South, Rana Daggubati won the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) for his role of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He also shared a click from the award night with the caption, “The picture from the weekend I really like ;) #Thankyou #Baahubali #Bhalladeva #Maishmathi #Filmfare.”

Rana’s upcoming project includes a biopic on the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, an acclaimed and hugely popular Telugu actor-filmmaker who broke into politics and went on to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was widely known as NTR. Rana is likely to be playing NTR’s son-in-law and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Rana is known for his portrayal of an evil king pitted against his cousin brother in the Baahubali franchise, and as a naval officer in Ghazi. He has also lent his voice to the character of supervillain Thanos for the Telugu version of Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War.

