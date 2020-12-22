Rana Daggubati joins Pawan Kalyan in Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Telugu remake

Rana Daggubati joins the cast of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake. (Photos: PR Handout)

Rana Daggubati has joined the cast of the Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan was earlier cast in the Saagar K Chandra directorial.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind the yet-untitled flick, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday. Sharing a video, the makers wrote, “The epic journey begins today! We welcome the Mighty Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati to join our Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu for our Production No 12!”

Rana Daggubati also took to Twitter to share, “Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power Star @PawanKalyan!! Can’t wait thank you @SitharaEnts!!”

Pawan Kalyan attended the film’s launch ceremony on Monday in Hyderabad. (Photo: PR Handout) Pawan Kalyan attended the film’s launch ceremony on Monday in Hyderabad. (Photo: PR Handout)

Directed by late K R Sachidanandan aka Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the roles of Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurien, respectively. In the film, two individuals of different social and class backgrounds, who have no prior history of enmity, engage in a fight to the death feud, largely stemming from their bruised egos.

According to a source, in the Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan will be seen portraying a cop (played by Biju Menon in the original), while Rana Daggubati will step into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

