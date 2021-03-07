scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

Rana Daggubati is back as host with No 1 Yaari Season 3

Rana Daggubati's talk show No.1 Yaari will stream exclusively on Aha.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
March 7, 2021 1:28:07 pm
Rana Daggubati's show No.1 Yaari season 3 will premiere on Aha.

Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to rule the small screen, once again. After hosting two seasons of his talk show titled No.1 Yaari, the actor is bracing himself for the third season of the show, which is graced by biggest personalities of the Telugu film industry. On Saturday, Rana shared the first promo of the show. Sharing the video on Instagram, Daggubati wrote, “Here’s to all my Yaaris! I am back with an all new season of #No1Yaari! Triple the Yaari, Triple the fun.”

In the video, the actor is heard saying, “Season one was just the beginning. You gave me confidence that you love to hear about real friendship stories. Season two was all about nostalgia as I walked down the memory lane with childhood friends I went to school with. Now, get ready for the third season, which will have a new approach to friendship and a new perspective on life. We are back.”

No.1 Yaari season 3 will premiere on March 14 on Aha. The show will also air on Gemini TV.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On the work front, Rana is looking forward to the release of his film Haathi Mere Saathi, which is a trilingual film. The Prabhu Soloman film, which also stars Shriya Pilgoankar and Pulkit Samrat, will release on March 26.

Rana also has Virata Parvam to his credit. The film will see him sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi. He is also a part of Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Telugu remake, which is headlined by Pawan Kalyan.

