Rana Daggubati: ‘I want to bring all our film industries together and make Hollywood here’

Telugu stars Rana Daggubati and Nani are the latest guests of the popular talk show Nijam with Smitha. On the show, Rana made it clear that his objective and purpose in the film industry is to make all regional industries come together as one and tell stories to the world.

A fan asked Rana, “How far do you think your platform…I mean your background will help in your journey to Hollywood?” The Baahubali actor said, “I got knowledge of 60-70 years of cinema which is documented and its data. That’s my knowledge. And I understand how cinema is built over here. I understand the failures of it. I understand how businesses fell, and there are some fixes to make them bigger and bigger. So, that’s been my job. My job is to make Hollywood in India where all the industries come together and all technologies come together and we will be bigger than that.”

Adding to that Nani praised Rana saying, “And India-wide the noise our films are making….one of the root causes for that is Rana. It all started there. (He) carried our films there. Showed them to all the big people around and said, ‘Please watch. This is what we are doing. It will be nice if you do like this’. The one who instigated this idea is Rana.”

ALSO READ | Rana Daggubati: It was very hard to hurl expletives at my uncle Venkatesh in Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati, at one instance, also said that he predicted that regional film industries will come together as one even back when he made his debut in Hindi with the film Dum Maaro Dum. “I said it nine years back. No one believed me. Now, that’s what’s happening. We are all in one place now,” he said.

Last year, Rana was part of three big releases in Telugu–1945, Bheemla Nayak, and Virata Parvam. He is opening his account this year with the Netflix series Rana Naidu, an Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan. The series is set to be released on Netflix on March 10. It features Rana as a fixer, who helps Bollywood celebrities with their problems while struggling to deal with his personal issues. Rana’s uncle and Telugu star Venkatesh is playing his father in the series.

Nijam with Smitha episode, featuring Nani and Rana Daggubati, is streaming on SonyLIV.