Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19

Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati took to social media to announce his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj. While it is yet to be revealed when the two will tie the knot, it will most likely be after the lockdown is lifted and things start returning to normalcy.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2020 5:21:50 pm
Rana Daggubati announced his engagement on social media.

Actor Rana Daggubati took his fans by surprise on Tuesday as he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj.

Rana took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Miheeka, and captioned it, “And she said Yes :) ️#MiheekaBajaj”

And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj

Miheeka, born and brought up in Hyderabad, has a design firm named Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana is an actor-producer who is best known for his appearance in the Baahubali films.

While it is yet to be revealed when the two will tie the knot, it will most likely be after the lockdown is lifted and things start returning to normalcy.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati’s upcoming projects include Virata Parvam and Haathi Mere Saathi.

