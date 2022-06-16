Ahead of Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati explains why every film cannot be pan-Indian: ‘Some need to be told for a certain region’

Rana Daggubati is busy promoting his next film Virata Parvam and in a recent chat, the Baahubali star was asked why, despite his national fame, he decided to not take the pan-Indian theatrical route for the film. Rana explained that not every film has to be mounted on the same scale and in the case of Virata Parvam, it was a film that needed ‘to be told for a certain region.’

Rana told Galatta Plus that the decision to have a pan-Indian release should serve a ‘film’s functionality’. He said, “Like Baahubali’s functionality was there. So it was important for us to find a way to land it in different parts of the country, find the right people to land it. We made such an awesome film so the job was, how do we get it out there?”

He shared that many people had asked him to release Virata Parvam in a pan-Indian fashion since it stars him and Sai Pallavi. “Now for this film a lot of people keep asking me, you are an actor across languages, why don’t you make this a pan-Indian film? It’s a story that happened in this land. Some need to be told for a certain region and I think, it’s also used as poetry which is Telugu based. I think each film you have something else to think about and whatever that film’s functionality is you’ve got to find the best way to go right to the end,” he said.

He added that films are often dubbed post-release and same will be the case with this film also. “It’s a very real story happening out of this place, so all the energy that we wanted, we just wanted to make sure Telugu release comes out and that was the focus of even doing it in the first place. It’s easy to dub it in all languages, and release it in all languages, there is no problem. There’s me, there’s her (pointing to Sai Pallavi) but I think it’s the right place and the right time for a film and you got to just place it. Everything can’t go on the same front,” Rana said.

Starring Sai Pallavi, Virata Parvam releases on June 17.