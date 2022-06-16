scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Ahead of Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati explains why every film cannot be pan-Indian: ‘Some need to be told for a certain region’

Starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, Virata Parvam releases on June 17.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 4:36:21 pm
virata parvam rana daggubati sai pallaviVirata Parvam marks Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's first film together.

Rana Daggubati is busy promoting his next film Virata Parvam and in a recent chat, the Baahubali star was asked why, despite his national fame, he decided to not take the pan-Indian theatrical route for the film. Rana explained that not every film has to be mounted on the same scale and in the case of Virata Parvam, it was a film that needed ‘to be told for a certain region.’

Rana told Galatta Plus that the decision to have a pan-Indian release should serve a ‘film’s functionality’. He said, “Like Baahubali’s functionality was there. So it was important for us to find a way to land it in different parts of the country, find the right people to land it. We made such an awesome film so the job was, how do we get it out there?”

He shared that many people had asked him to release Virata Parvam in a pan-Indian fashion since it stars him and Sai Pallavi. “Now for this film a lot of people keep asking me, you are an actor across languages, why don’t you make this a pan-Indian film? It’s a story that happened in this land. Some need to be told for a certain region and I think, it’s also used as poetry which is Telugu based. I think each film you have something else to think about and whatever that film’s functionality is you’ve got to find the best way to go right to the end,” he said.

Also Read |You can watch the first four minutes of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam right now

He added that films are often dubbed post-release and same will be the case with this film also. “It’s a very real story happening out of this place, so all the energy that we wanted, we just wanted to make sure Telugu release comes out and that was the focus of even doing it in the first place. It’s easy to dub it in all languages, and release it in all languages, there is no problem. There’s me, there’s her (pointing to Sai Pallavi) but I think it’s the right place and the right time for a film and you got to just place it. Everything can’t go on the same front,” Rana said.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
More Premium Stories >>

Starring Sai Pallavi, Virata Parvam releases on June 17.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Dhupia's yoga sessions with daughter Mehr, son Guriq
Neha Dhupia’s yoga sessions with daughter Mehr, son Guriq
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement