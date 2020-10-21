Rana Daggubati confirms Sankranti release for Aranya

Aranya is helmed by Prabhu Solomon.

Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday announced the release date of his much-anticipated movie Aranya. The film will hit screens during the Sankranti holidays next year.

“The wait is over #Aranya at a theatre near you Sankranti 2021!!,” posted Rana on his Twitter page, while sharing an intriguing motion poster.

The film was slated for worldwide release in theatres on April 2 this year. However, the outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown threw a wrench into the release plans. While the makers of many new movies took the OTT route owing to prolonged lockdown, the producers of Aranya waited patiently for theatres to reopen.

The theatres in some states reopened with 50% capacity on October 15.

Written and directed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya will simultaneously release in Tamil (Kaadan) and Hindi (Haathi Mere Saathi).

The wait is over #Aranya at a theatre near you Sankranti 2021!! pic.twitter.com/8gndLg3Tyh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 21, 2020

Rana Daggubati plays a modern-day Tarzan of sorts in the movie. The teaser showed him as a rugged man with a unique understanding of nature, particularly forests and wild animals.

“As we fight together against the deadly pandemic, we must look to our forests for inspiration – The lungs of our planet that have long battled a growing pandemic of deforestation & industrialization (sic),” said filmmakers about Aranya.

It is worth noting that Aranya is Prabhu Solomon’s third movie revolving around forests and wild animals. The director got his major break with Mynaa in 2010. The story about star-crossed lovers was majorly set in dense forests in and around Tamil Nadu and Kerala. And in 2012, he made Kumki, which revolved around the relationship between a mahout and an elephant.

Like his previous movies, it is safe to assume that Solomon has again tried to explore the diverse culture of tribes of the forests and the need for protecting it from outside invaders.

Aranya also stars Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd