NTR biopic: Meet Rana Daggubati as AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Rana Daggubati as Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic. Rana Daggubati as Chandrababu Naidu in NTR biopic.

Actor Rana Daggubati on Wednesday unveiled his look from upcoming biopic NTR. In the biopic, he is playing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is the son-in-law of late matinee idol and political icon NT Rama Rao. In the photo released today, Rana is seen as a young Chandrababu Naidu. “#RanaChandraBabuNaidu Shri N.ChandraBabuNaidu 1984 (sic),” wrote Rana, while tweeting his character poster.

NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna is essaying the role of his superstar father in the upcoming biopic. The film went on floors earlier this year at a grand event in Hyderabad. The producers have roped in leading actors of the Indian film industry for the project.

While Bollywood star Vidya Balan will be seen as NTR’s s wife Basavatarakam, Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen as filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad, who launched NTR in films with Mana Desam. This film will mark Vidya and Jisshu’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Director Teja was earlier announced as the director of the biopic. He, however, opted out of the project, citing “creative differences”.

After much deliberation, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, was handpicked to helm the film. He has already directed Balakrishna in Gautamiputra Satakarni.

