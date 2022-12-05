Rana Daggubati calls Indigo ‘worst experience ever’ after luggage goes missing, deletes posts after airline responds

Actor Rana Daggubati on Sunday took to Twitter to share his ordeal with Indigo airlines. Calling it ‘India’s worst airline’, he shared that not only did his luggage go missing but there was no clarity about the timings.

“India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue can it be shittier !!,” Rana posted along with a GIF image of the airlines. The actor seemed to be quite upset as he slammed the airlines with more posts. Quoting a promotional post by them, he tweeted, “Note with this sale flights might not land or take off on anytime schedule!! – you’re luggage they’ll have no clue about.”

Rana Daggubati deleted his post after the company responded to him. Rana Daggubati deleted his post after the company responded to him.

However, he deleted the posts seemingly after having a conversation with the airlines. The official Twitter handle of the company replied to Rana, “We extend our word of thanks to Ms Daggubati for speaking with us. ~Diyashi.”

In another Tweet, it assured the Telugu actor of helping him with the luggage. They wrote, “Sir, we understand the discomfort when the bag doesn’t arrive with you. While we apologise for the inconvenience caused in the meantime, please be assured, our team is actively working to get your luggage delivered to you at the earliest.”

Fans were not too happy to see the airline helping a ‘celebrity’ swiftly. Calling them out, a social media user wrote, “Will the @IndiGo6E team ever reply to a common passenger who was not a celebrity? This reply was only because of a tweet from @RanaDaggubati. Here it clearly understands how irresponsible the @IndiGo6E team will be towards common passengers. Is the money paid has not worth?” while another added, “And you replied only because it’s a celebrity right ? There are many unanswered tweets which you should look into. Everyone pays for their ticket so value each one of them.”

While it’s not known which airport did the actor lose his luggage, Rana Daggubati recently travelled to Goa for the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). As per an ANI report, the actor mentioned how festivals have become a bridge for independent voices to showcase themselves. “Film festivals become an ecosystem for independent films. Festivals become that real bridge for independent voices to showcase themselves. It feels great to be in Goa,” he was quoted.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was last seen in the Telugu film Bheemla Nayak with Pawan Kalyan. He next has Rana Naidu, the Netflix web series that will also feature his uncle, superstar Venkatesh.