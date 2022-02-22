Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram set to make his silver screen debut with Ahimsa

Actor Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his silver screen debut with Ahimsa. The film’s makers on Tuesday said the principal shooting of the project has been wrapped up. They also released a ‘pre look poster’ of Ahimsa.

Sharing the ‘pre look poster’, Abhiram’s home banner Suresh Productions wrote on Twitter, “Presenting the Fierce Pre Look Poster of #AbhiramDaggubati’s #AHIMSA. A Film by @tejagaru. Principal Shoot Completed.”

In the poster, the film’s protagonist is seen with a wounded face that is covered with a gunny bag. The first look of Abhiram Daggubati is expected to be out soon.

Bankrolled by Kiran of Anandi Art Creations, Ahimsa will be helmed by Teja.