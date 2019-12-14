Rana Daggubati treats the audience with first look of Viraataparvam on his birthday

Rana Daggubati will be sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi in Viraataparvam. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram) Rana Daggubati will be sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi in Viraataparvam. (Photo: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

On his birthday eve, Rana Daggubati shared the first look of his upcoming film titled Viraataparvam. As per the first look, it seems like Rana will be seen in a revolutionary avatar. The tag line of the film reads, “Revolution is an act of love” While details on the project are being kept under wraps, it seems the film will be a period drama.

Apart from Rana, the film will also star Sai Pallavi. This will mark their first collaboration.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati, who has turned 35 today, has been receiving warm wishes on Twitter.

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, “Happpppy happppy bdayyy u lovely human @RanaDaggubati !! May you be blessed with the best of everything .. ”

Dulquer Salmaan wished Rana a very happy birthday with a tweet that read, “@RanaDaggubati happy birthday chief !!!! Have the best year yet !”

Arya appreciated Viraataparvam first look and wished Rana on his birthday. He wrote, “Super cool one brother 🤗🤗😘😘😘 Wish U a very Happy Birthday brother 🤗🤗🤗Have a fantastic year ahead 💪💪 looking forward to all ur films 💪💪💪”

Director Bobby tweeted, “Happiest Birthday @RanaDaggubati. I truly found an amazing friend in the journey of #VenkyMama. Keep inspiring everyone with your passion towards cinema as always😊”

Kubbra Sait tweeted a photo along with which she wrote, “Making lunatic faces one day at a time. Happy birthday Male friend @RanaDaggubati You be kicking up butts and dust as you go along!”

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actor Seerat Kapoor wished Rana on Twitter. She wrote, “Happy Birthday you! Seize this year. Make it count 🎂🤗”

Karan Johar praised first look of Viraataparvam. He wrote, “Congratulations Rana!!! @RanaDaggubati! This looks super exciting”

Sonal Chauhan tweeted, “Happy happy Birthday @RanaDaggubati. Wish you happiness, success and all good things in life”

Happy happy birthday RD 🤗 a little in advance…This one is for you and your fans 😊#HappyBirthdayRana @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/mDufU5vDcC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 13, 2019

Singing the birthday Gaana for our very own GAMA! 😉

Here’s wishing @RanaDaggubati aka PAPPU RANGEELA a very Happy Birthday! 🤩🥳#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/vgmFQ65KTW — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 14, 2019

Join Us In Wishing The Handsome Hunk & Talented Actor @RanaDaggubati A Very Happy Birthday! Wishing You A Great Year Ahead🥳 🎉#HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/mM0eDyHkKZ — Aditya Music (@adityamusic) December 14, 2019

Rana thanked everyone for the warm wishes with a tweet that read, “Wow thank you for the birthday wishes….👊👊🤗🤗 this will be a good one with you guys on my side ;)”

