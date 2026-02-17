Rana Daggubati opens up about battling life-threatening health problems; Rhea Chakraborty says he was in ‘beast mode’ even then: ‘You broke a chair’

Although Rana Daggubati is often hailed for his chiselled body and the effort he puts into maintaining his physique, the Baahubali star has gone through severe health issues over the years, including a diagnosis of heart complications and kidney failure. Calling the post-recovery period a “Chapter 2” of sorts, he recently shared how he overcame this challenging period, which completely changed his life.

“When I was first diagnosed, it came as a shock. You don’t expect anything to happen to you, right? That’s not how you normally think. For you, you are always the centre of the world. That was the first time I realised that I could get displaced. You know how to feel when a friend or family member is unwell; you know how to react. But you don’t know how to react when it’s happening to you. Yes, you get sympathy from a lot of people, and they really want to know what happened because they’re in shock too. But for you, it’s a reality shift: ‘It’s possible for me not to be there.’ Now I can say it much more easily. But there was a time when understanding that was quite complicated,” he shared during a recent appearance on Chapter 2 with Rhea Chakraborty.