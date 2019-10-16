Ramya Krishnan joins the cast of Romantic 

Actress Ramya Krishnan has been roped in to play an important character in Puri Jagannadh’s production venture Romantic. The Baahubali actress joined the shoot today which is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

Starring Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles, Anil Paduri is directing the film. Touted to be an intense romantic entertainer, Sunil Kashyap is composing music for the project while Naresh is handling the cinematography.

After blockbuster iSmart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing Romantic under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners.