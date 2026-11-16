‘Still married, living in two cities’: Ramya Krishnan denies separation rumours with Krishna Vamsi

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Actor Ramya Krishnan and her husband, Telugu filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, have been facing rumours of separation and trouble in their marriage since several weeks. The speculation started on social media after fans noticed that the couple lives in two different cities – Ramya in Chennai and Krishna Vamsi in Hyderabad, and are rarely seen together at public events. Now, in a recent interview, the actor denied the separation, revealing why they chose to live in different cities.
During a candid interaction on Raw Talks with VK, Ramya Krishnan shared that they have been living separately for their respective careers. “We’re still married, but we are conveniently happily living in two different cities. It’s 100 per cent because of the profession,” she said.
The actor also explained how the arrangement works for them. She recalled the time when she was working on TV shows while her family was based in Hyderabad. Due to her professional commitments, she had to travel to Chennai every 15 days before coming back to Hyderabad. But, the frequent travelling started becoming concerning for their son, Rithwik. “Every time I would leave the city, he would start falling sick,” she shared.
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Therefore, Ramya spoke about the situation to her husband Krishna Vamsi, and the couple decided to get their son admitted in a school in Chennai. While the decision was made for the betterment of their child, it later became a lifestyle that suited both of them. She also revealed how living separately has changed their relationship, only to have more personal space that worked better for their marriage. “We’re better friends now instead of fighting all the time,” she said.
During the interview, Ramya revealed that Krishna Vamsi had even suggested before their wedding that they could just live together without tying the knot with each other. Looking back, the actor joked that she should have agreed to his suggestion. “I really should have agreed back then,” she reflected.
Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi tied the knot in 2003, and have one son, Rithwik Vamsi. The couple has earlier worked together on the Telugu film Chandralekha (1998), which was helmed by Krishna Vamsi and starred Ramya in the lead role.