‘Still married, living in two cities’: Ramya Krishnan denies separation rumours with Krishna Vamsi

Actor Ramya Krishnan and her husband, Telugu filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, have been facing rumours of separation and trouble in their marriage since several weeks. The speculation started on social media after fans noticed that the couple lives in two different cities – Ramya in Chennai and Krishna Vamsi in Hyderabad, and are rarely seen together at public events. Now, in a recent interview, the actor denied the separation, revealing why they chose to live in different cities.

During a candid interaction on Raw Talks with VK, Ramya Krishnan shared that they have been living separately for their respective careers. “We’re still married, but we are conveniently happily living in two different cities. It’s 100 per cent because of the profession,” she said.