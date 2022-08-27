scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Liger actor Ramya Krishnan: Didn’t have courage to leave my career in Telugu cinema for Bollywood

Ramya Krishnan made her acting debut in 1983 with Tamil film Vellai Manasu and in a career spanning close to four decades, she has acted in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

Ramya KrishnanRamya Krishnan plays Vijay Deverakonda's mother in Liger. (Photo:Instagram/meramyakrishnan)

Actor Ramya Krishnan says her short stint in Bollywood made her evaluate her choices as a performer and pushed her to divert her attention towards the South film industry.

Krishnan made her acting debut in 1983 with Tamil film Vellai Manasu and in a career spanning close to four decades, she has acted in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

In Hindi cinema, Ramya Krishnan featured in Dayavan, Parampara, Khalnayak, Chaahat, Banarasi Babu and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

“None of the films did well (here) and I was already a star or a leading heroine in Telugu industry. So I didn’t have the guts to leave that industry and come and fight my battle (in Hindi cinema). I didn’t have the courage to give it all away. For you to do more films in a certain industry, you need a successful movie. Unluckily, that also didn’t happen in Hindi and I was comfortable doing Telugu films,” Krishnan said in an interview with PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Some of Ramya Krishnan‘s celebrated films from south are Allari Priyudu (Telugu), Kante Kuthurne Kanu (Telugu), Padayappa (Tamil), Sweety Nanna Jodi (Kannada), Panchatanthiram (Tamil), Baahubali series (Telugu) and Super Deluxe (Tamil).

The 51-year-old actor said she is grateful to the filmmakers from the South for offering her diverse work.

“I am glad I got opportunities that were diverse, like Kamal Haasan’s movie Panchatanthiram, where I played a call girl Maggie. It was a rage that time.
“Then with Rajni sir I did Padayappa, in which I played the antagonist, and then a film like‘Super Deluxe. So these kinds of roles have opened doors for more opportunities. Maybe that’s why I am not typecast,” Krishnan added.

Advertisement
Also Read |Liger movie review: Vijay Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

In her latest release Liger, Ramya Krishnan plays leading man Vijay Deverakonda’s mother Balamani.

Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the movie is directed by noted South filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and revolves around an underdog fighter (Deverakonda) from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship.

Krishnan said Balamani is a complex character and cannot be defined as just a conventional “mother” role. She says, “You cannot label it as a mother’s role. It is a supporting role. She has a strong and aggressive side to her.”

Advertisement

Liger, also starring Ananya Panday, opened in theatres on August 25. The film is backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.

Up next for Ramya Krishnan is Rajinikanth-led movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Doctor fame and the second season of MX Player series Queen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 06:14:21 pm
Next Story

PM to lay foundation stone of Maruti-Suzuki’s third plant in Haryana tomorrow

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement