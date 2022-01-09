Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passes away

Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday due to liver related ailments. He was 56.

Ramesh was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and brother of Mahesh Babu. On Saturday evening, Ramesh was admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad in an unconscious state after experiencing illness at his home.

Ramesh Babu made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 12. Samraat (1987) was his first film as a solo hero, he has over 15 films to his credit as an actor. Babu retired from acting in 1997 to turn into a producer.

Ramesh Babu produced Arjun and Athidhi movies with Mahesh Babu in the lead roles under Krishna Productions banner.