Rambha blessed with a baby boy

Actor Rambha and husband Inthiran welcomed a baby boy on September 23. The actor’s husband shared the news with her fans on Instagram. He wrote, “We are blessed with a baby boy. Born September 23rd at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto. Mother and Baby are fine. Regards, Inthiran.”

Rambha, who has embraced motherhood for the third time, has been quite active on social media. Before announcing the good news, Rambha flaunted her baby bump on Instagram. She captioned the photo as, “Happy 9th month pic 🤰 (could not wait any more) getting exhausted n tired … wanna carry our bundle of joy in our arms.”

Earlier, Rambha gave a sneak peek into her baby shower.

Rambha married Canadian businessman Inthiran in 2010. She gave birth to her first child Laanya in 2011 and in 2015, she again became a mother to Sasha.

The actor was last seen in a special appearance in Telugu film Yamadonga, starring Jr NTR.

