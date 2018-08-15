Rambha dances away at baby shower, see the adorable photos

Rambha and her family at the actor’s baby shower function. Rambha and her family at the actor’s baby shower function.

Rambha is all set to welcome her third baby. The actor has entered the last trimester. She recently had her baby shower function and photos from the event are too cute for words. The Judwaa actor’s Instagram profile is filled with photos. While in one photo, we see the actor posing with her family, in another photo, we see Rambha and her relatives dancing with joy.

It seems she has already decided a name for her third baby as in one of the photos, she flaunted her mehendi where we can see three names, including names of her two daughters, Laanya and Sasha.

Rambha announced her pregnancy earlier this year with an Instagram post. She posted a photo flaunting her baby bump and captioned the image as, “I wish to share my happy news to all the mothers around the world that I am pregnant with our baby number 3👶 showing off my pregnancy 🤰 baby bump picture proudly:))I cannot express my bundles of joy😍please pray for me and my family 🙏.”

Check out the photos:

Rambha dancing at her baby shower function. Rambha dancing at her baby shower function.

Rambha dressed up in traditional South Indian attire for her baby shower. Rambha dressed up in traditional South Indian attire for her baby shower.

Rambha’s photo with her family. Rambha’s photo with her family.

Rambha posed for a family photo at her baby shower. Rambha posed for a family photo at her baby shower.

Rambha with husband and her two daughters. Rambha with husband and her two daughters.

Rambha would be welcoming third child. Rambha would be welcoming third child.

Rambha and her husband’s photo. Rambha and her husband’s photo.

Rambha flaunts her mehendi with her children names. Rambha flaunts her mehendi with her children names.

The actor, who ruled the south Indian film industry in the 90s, married Canadian businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010. She gave birth to her first child Laanya in 2011 and in 2015, she again became a mother to her second daughter Sasha. While she has been making reality show appearances, she gave up on her acting career a long time back. She was last seen in Telugu film Yamadonga, starring Jr NTR.

There were also rumours that the actor’s marital life was going through a rough patch and that she is seeking divorce but photos with her family are proof that she is living a fairytale life.

