Ramarao On Duty teaser: Ravi Teja plays an ambidextrous hero

The teaser of upcoming Telugu movie Ramarao On Duty was released on Tuesday coinciding with the celebration of Maha Shivratri. The movie, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, is helmed by debutant director Sarath Mandava.

The teaser introduces us to Ravi Teja’s Ramarao. And the director has used a generous amount of footage to emphasise the hero’s ability to write with both hands simultaneously. He can simultaneously write with both hands while sitting at his desk. He can do that while travelling in a car. He also can write with one hand and use a typewriter with the other hand. His ambidexterity seems to be the highlight of his personality, which otherwise seems like a typical larger-than-life archetype with nerves of steel and a heart of gold.

It’s safe to assume that Ramarao is an honest civil servant, who takes on corrupt men in power to help good people in poverty.

Besides Ravi Teja, the film also stars Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani.

Ramarao On Duty is due in cinemas on March 25.