scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Ravi Teja’s character in Ramarao on Duty is a little less animated: Sarath Mandava

Ravi Teja starrer Ramarao on Duty marks the first Telugu film of director Sarath Mandava. The movie, also starring Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan, will release in theatres on July 29.

Written by Yashika Mathur | New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2022 5:35:30 pm
Director Sarath MandavaSarath Mandava’s Ramarao On Duty will hit screens this Friday.

Actor Ravi Teja’s fans will finally get to enjoy his film Ramarao on Duty in theatres, starting this Friday. The movie, whose theatrical release was delayed twice, is directed by Sarath Mandava. This is his first Telugu film. He said that the script gave him the much-needed confidence to direct a major star like Teja.

Talking about his experience of directing Teja, Mandava told indianexpress.com, “I was excited to work with him (Teja) but there was no pressure. The script was ready and everyone heard it. What I believe is that the script is above all. If my script is strong enough and everybody hears it and says ‘Yes man, let’s go with this!’, then everything is ok.” He added, “Everyone on the sets, be it the highly skilled technicians or artistes, heard the script and were excited about it. So, that gives me confidence. I just follow my script and don’t deviate from my story at all.”

Sarath Mandava also said that Ravi Teja’s character in Ramarao on Duty is going to be different. Describing the character, Mandava said, “Basically, Ravi garu has been playing roles that suit his body language. He is very energetic, talks casually, like any other common man. He doesn’t show any big hero behaviour. Whatever he has played has some comic element or wittiness to it. The comic element or wittiness brings in some kind of animation in the body language. But in Ramarao on Duty, his character is a little less animated and highly intense. Sometimes he exudes some kind of wittiness but being a police officer, his body language is moulded in a different manner. This character is definitely different.”

Ramarao on Duty was earlier set to release in the first half of the year. However, due to the release of big-budget pan-Indian films such as RRR, the producers decided to postpone the film. Mandava is confident that the current release date works best for the film. “That period of time when we had changed the release date a couple of times, people were not ready to come to theatres at all and at the same time there was too many big-budget and pan-Indian films releasing. So, we took a safe route and waited for this time. Release dates are often decided collectively by distributors and exhibitors. I blindly follow them because release date is not my cup of tea,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

The director added, “Now it is relatively better and people are coming to theatres. This film will pull in more people because of his (Ravi Teja) image. He has a huge fan following and the trailer was received well by people from all walks of life.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

2

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil
Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Man from MP detained for threatening to blow up VHP office

Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tries to blunt criticism

Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tries to blunt criticism

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?
Explained

How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty
Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement