Ramarao On Duty director Sarath Mandava issues clarification: ‘No politics in our film’

Director Sarath Mandava‘s debut Telugu film Ramarao On Duty released on Friday. The film starring actor Ravi Teja has been creating a lot of buzz owing to the actor’s popularity. However, certain reports about the film having intense political commentary were making rounds. Mandava, in a tweet, denied any such scenes in the story.
In the film, Ravi Teja‘s titular character plays the role of a cop. However, Mandava says that the story doesn’t have any political commentary in any scenes. He also tagged the film’s production house SLV cinemas to express unity on the matter.
Mandava wrote on Twitter, “Based on a small clip some news being spread that #RamaRaoOnDuty has some political scenes. A BIG NO! There are no scenes no story relevant to politics our Telugu states. It’s a thriller based on missing people. NO POLITICS in our film @SLVCinemasOffl pls note.”
The filmmaker is vouching for the film with confidence. Earlier in an interview with us, Mandava revealed the USP of the film. He said, “It’s a thriller shot in a massy manner. Usually thrillers go very slowly and are slow burners. But because of Ravi garu this one is shot differently and I call it an action packed thriller.”
While he has said that directing a star like Teja did not make him nervous, Mandava also said that for him, the biggest challenge was shooting in the pandemic. “There was only one challenge where all technicians had to take extra care. We shot between two pandemics and lockdown. It was a bit disturbing for me to see everyone. There was a challenge where a lot of people standing together would feel uncomfortable because life is more important than anything else. Otherwise everything else was smooth sailing,” he said.
Ramarao On Duty also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan and Venu Thotempuddi in leading roles.
