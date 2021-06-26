Ram Pothineni’s film with Lingusamy lands in trouble as producer Gnanavel Raja files complaint

Ram Pothineni’s bilingual film with Lingusamy has landed in trouble. Soon after the actor announced the project, producer Gnanavel Raja filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Producer’s Council and the South Film Chamber of Commerce. He alleged that director Lingusamy has taken payment from him in the past but is yet to honour the commitment he made.

“Director Lingusamy has taken huge payments from us and has promised to do films with our production house. However, he has failed to keep his promise. He has not returned the money and has not started our films. He has instead gone ahead and started a film with Ram Pothineni. This is unacceptable,” Gnanavel Raja told Hyderabad Times.

“Our demand is that Lingusamy must first fulfill the commitments he has made to us before starting any new project. We have no issues if he does a film with Ram, but he must keep the promise that he made to us first, especially since he has taken huge payments in advance already,” Raja concluded.

Ram Pothineni announced the project earlier this week. On Twitter, the actor wrote, “Final Narration Done & How!!! @dirlingusamy love you sir!! Super duper kicked!!! Roll that camera I say!” The project will also star Uppena actor Krithi Shetty. The music of the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. However, other details on the project are under wraps.