Ram Pothineni turns 32, Venkatesh, Charmee and others wish the RED actor
Actor Ram Pothineni, who will be seen next in Tirumala Kishore directorial RED, turned 32 today, and birthday wishes poured in from all quarters.
Rey ismart nuvvu thurum ra 😁😁😁Happy birthday @ramsayz miss you and love you 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/wzI1nxjruB
— PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) May 14, 2020
Wishing @ramsayz a very Happy Birthday & an successful year ahead!! #HappyBirthdayRAPO pic.twitter.com/Q1rdATrdCM
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 15, 2020
Many more happy returns of the day 🎉🎂 @ramsayz wish u all the best jiiii…😊🤗🤗🤗🤗
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 15, 2020
Ustaaaaaaaaaaad @ramsayz
Last year on this day we were in Goa shooting for zindabad song n partying hard 😝 missing ur energy n vibrant love 😍Lots to catch up on post lockdown 🤗 love u always n forever grateful 😘❣️😘#HappyBirthdayRAPO pic.twitter.com/urKoO7gwKc
— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) May 15, 2020
Happy Birthday Ram , stay awesome 🤗🤗🤗 @ramsayz #HappyBirthdayRAPO pic.twitter.com/NL1Jn96PgL
— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) May 15, 2020
Happy Birthday to the sassiest, coolest and hardworking @ramsayz. I wish you every day to be filled with lots of love, laughter, happiness & the warmth of sunshine !!!! #HappyBirthdayRAPO pic.twitter.com/7LkJ5A7NTy
— Rohith Nara (@IamRohithNara) May 15, 2020
Wishing a very happy birthday to my most energetic brother @ramsayz 🎂
Stay blessed brother 🤗
Wishing you all the success this year and many more years to come 🎉❤️😍#HappyBirthdayRAPO pic.twitter.com/6WnQzUWjHY
— MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 15, 2020
Dearest @ram_pothineni … that’s a picture from Ready just to remind you that we need to click more pictures.. He he he.. Jokes apart, most often while filming we meet super people and have great experiences but somehow once it’s done,, we loose touch and although the fondness always remains, life takes on and it just gets too busy but you my friend are the perfect example of investing in friendship and letting the other know, that it doesn’t have to be everyday that one keeps intouch but rather that whenever you do, you take off from where you left.. Thank you for all the love you give my boys and my family, we absolutely adore you.. #HappyBirthdayRam
A few days back, Ram Pothineni, in a note, urged his fans not to celebrate his birthday this year due to coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, “I know how much you love me & I feel blessed to see you all celebrate my birthday every year. However, I’d like you all to know that I love you all too & I’d want you all to hold back the celebrations this year. The safety of you & your loved ones is of utmost importance to me & I would like to see you all come out of this stronger than before. I shall consider this my birthday gift from all of you.”
However, to keep his fans happy, Ram on Friday unveiled a teaser of the song “Dinchak” from his upcoming movie RED. And, as expected, the teaser is filled with terrific dance moves of Ram.
Sharing the Dinchak teaser on Twitter, Ram Pothineni wrote, “I had a blast on sets filming this… I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.”
