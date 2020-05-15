Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
Ram Pothineni turns 32, Venkatesh, Charmee and others wish the RED actor

Ram Pothineni, who turned 32 today, received warm birthday wishes. He will next be seen in irumala Kishore directorial RED.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad | Published: May 15, 2020 9:13:42 pm
Ram Pothineni instagram Birthday wishes poured in from all quarters for Ram Pothineni. (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Ram Pothineni, who will be seen next in Tirumala Kishore directorial RED, turned 32 today, and birthday wishes poured in from all quarters.

A few days back, Ram Pothineni, in a note, urged his fans not to celebrate his birthday this year due to coronavirus pandemic. He wrote, “I know how much you love me & I feel blessed to see you all celebrate my birthday every year. However, I’d like you all to know that I love you all too & I’d want you all to hold back the celebrations this year. The safety of you & your loved ones is of utmost importance to me & I would like to see you all come out of this stronger than before. I shall consider this my birthday gift from all of you.”

However, to keep his fans happy, Ram on Friday unveiled a teaser of the song “Dinchak” from his upcoming movie RED. And, as expected, the teaser is filled with terrific dance moves of Ram.

Sharing the Dinchak teaser on Twitter, Ram Pothineni wrote, “I had a blast on sets filming this… I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.”

