Ram Pothineni starrer Ismart Shankar to release on July 18

Ismart Shankar, which marks the first collaboration of actor Ram Pothineni and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, will now hit screens worldwide on July 18. Earlier, the Puri Jagannadh directorial was scheduled for a July 12 release.

Jagannadh is co-producing the film with Charmme Kaur. The filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, “Mamaa, kiri kiri shuru from 18th July!! Theatres lo Kalusdam!! Ismart Shankar on July 18th.”

Actress-turned-producer Charmme Kaur also tweeted, “Ustaad.. Ish.. Is.. Ismart Shankar is arriving in nearest theatres on July 18.”

Ismart Shankar also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh, Puneeth Issar, Sathya Dev, Jayalalitha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madhu Singampalli, Kuldeep Singh and Deepak Shetty in pivotal roles.