Ram Pothineni starrer Ismart Shankar to release on July 12

Ismart Shankar marks the first collaboration of actor Ram Pothineni and ace director Puri Jagannadh. The film’s teaser was recently released and received an outstanding response from the movie lovers; all thanks to Ram Pothineni, who delivers a terrific show in the titular role.

Presently, the post-production work is going on at a brisk pace. The makers have locked July 12 as the film’s release date. Ram also took to Twitter to reveal the release date of the movie. He wrote, “12-07-2019 ki.. kiri kiri… Mamaaa…. Leave letter ready kar… Ustaad Ismart Shankar.”

On the other hand, only three songs are left to be shot and the makers are planning to erect massive sets for the same.

Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh are playing the female lead roles opposite Ram. Ismart Shankar also stars Puneeth Issar, Satya Dev, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiyaji Shinde, and Kuldeep Singh in other significant parts.

Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing Ismart Shankar under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners while Mani Sharma is the music director.