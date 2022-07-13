Ram Pothineni says The Warriorr is ‘inspired by the lives of real police officers’: ‘I liked that emotional core’

iSmart Shankar star Ram Pothineni is all geared up to entertain the audiences in theatres with his Telugu-Tamil bilingual film The Warriorr. Directed by Lingusamy, the cop drama also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Krithi Shetty in significant roles.

Ahead of the film’s release on Thursday, Pothineni interacted with the media in Hyderabad. Here are the excerpts from the conversation.

What intrigued you in the story of The Warriorr?

From the surface, every story looks just like a hero versus a villain. But each story will have a soul. In Warriorr, why the protagonist wants to become a police officer and what he does after achieving his goal form the main crux of the story. I liked that emotional core. Director Lingusamy wrote the story inspired by the lives of real police officers.

Lingusamy has had no big hits at the box office in recent times. How did you decide to collaborate with him?

Directors like Puri Jagannadh and Lingusamy are gems. Their stories may not be connecting well in discussions, but we can see their brilliance in their work. If the right script comes under the right roof, the result will be outstanding. Lingusamy and me connected well and got excited with the Warriorr script.

You are making your Tamil film debut with the film. What are your thoughts on it?

I have been planning to make my Kollywood debut for a long time and have been waiting for a script that suits the tastes of Tamil and Telugu audiences. Now we are coming with The Warriorr.

You are all set to do your first pan-India movie with director Boyapati Sreenu. Can you tell us more about it?

Hindi audiences have been receiving my and Boyapati’s movies quite well. Boyapati always starts his movies once he is done with his research on his heroes. So, I put all the responsibility on him. (smiles)