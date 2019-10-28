Ram Pothineni unveils first look of his next titled Red

After the blockbuster iSmart Shankar, Ram Pothineni announced his 18th movie under the direction of Kishore Tirumala on Monday. This marks their collaboration after Nenu Sailaja and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.

Revealing the film’s title as Red, the actor also shared the first look poster on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “!!RED!! This one is going to be… So-Bloody-Different!”

On the first look poster, Ram Pothineni can be seen in a rugged avatar with a new makeover complimented by trimmed hairdo. Going by the first look, it appears that the film is going to be an actioner.

Produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies banner, the regular shooting of the movie will commence from November 16. On the occasion, Ravi Kishore said, “Red is going to be totally different from Ram Pothineni’s earlier movies. We are happy to bring the third venture in the combination of Ram and director Kishore Tirumala after Nenu Sailaja and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. ‘Melody Brahma’ Manisharma has been roped in to score music for the first time in our banner. The first schedule of the movie will start from November 16. The remaining details of the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.”

Presented by Krishna Pothineni, Red also has Sameer Reddy onboard to take care of cinematography. Peter Hein who is presently busy with the action part of Bharateeyudu 2 has been roped in to choreograph the stunts for Red.