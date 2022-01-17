Ram Pothineni’s next titled The Warriorr

The makers of Ram Pothineni’s 19th film revealed the title with the actor’s first look from the movie. Hitherto known as RaPo19, it is now titled The Warriorr, and the first look sees Pothineni in a cop avatar. The movie marks his first outing where he plays a policeman.

Sharing his first look, the iSmart Shankar star wrote on social media, “#RAPO19 is #THEWARRIORR. #RAPO19FirstLook.”

The film is directed by N Lingusamy, and Aadhi Pinisetty plays the antagonist. Krithi Shetty will play the lead in the movie.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the movie under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Speaking about The Warriorr, producer Chitturi said, “We started a new schedule to shoot crucial sequences. Lingusamy is helming the project with a racy story and screenplay. The movie will release in Telugu and Tamil.”

Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for this project, and Sujith Vaassudev is handling the cinematography.