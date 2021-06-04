Ram Pothineni collaborating with director AR Murugadoss?

The complete details about Ram Pothineni-AR Murugadoss film are awaited. (Photos: PR Handout, Instagram/a.r.murugadoss)

Speculations of actor Ram Pothineni joining forces with ace director AR Murugadoss for a new project have been rife. If sources are to be believed, the Spyder filmmaker met Ram to narrate the story of his next. “Yes. Talks are going on,” a source told indianexpress.com.

If this new project materializes, it will mark the first collaboration of Murugadoss and Ram.

Ram Pothineni is presently shooting for an actioner, which is directed by N Lingusamy and bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen Production. The complete details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are awaited. His previous outing at the box office was RED movie.

AR Murugadoss has films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, and Spyder to his credit. His recent directorial venture was Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar.