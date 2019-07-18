Ram Pothineni wanted to shed his good boy image: iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh

Toggle Menu
Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's last six directorial ventures failed to impress. Now, the director is eyeing a hit with Ram Pothineni starrer iSmart Shankar.

iSmart Shankar stars Ram Pothineni, Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles.

After Temper, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s six directorial ventures fell flat at the box office. Now, the director is eyeing a hit with Ram Pothineni starrer iSmart Shankar.

Jagannadh, whose iSmart Shankar has hit screens today, recently interacted with the media. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. It looks like this time you have a hit in your hands with iSmart Shankar?

After Temper, I did not have any hits. So, I do have a little tension about that. So, I thought smarter and made iSmart Shankar with a new point of view.

Q. How did your collaboration with Ram Pothineni happen?

We always wanted to do a film together but it could not happen. When I met Ram, he said he was bored with the good boy image and now, he wants to become a bad boy. So, we sat together to write the story of iSmart Shankar.

Q. From where did you get the idea of putting a chip in the brain?

For new stories and ideas, we get inspired by Hollywood only.

Q. How was it like writing the dialogues in Telangana dialect?

When I started writing the script, I thought that we should write dialogues in Telangana dialect. The protagonist is a rowdy who is made in Hyderabad. So, I felt it would be suitable.

Q. We heard that you are also planning to make a sequel to iSmart Shankar?

I have a lot of confidence in the story. So, while I was writing the script, I decided to make the sequel of iSmart Shankar. In fact, we have also registered a title.

Q. When can we expect from your movie with Nandamuri Balakrishna?

The story is not ready yet. I like Balakrishna very much and I believe he is capable of doing films in all genres. We cannot go to him with a random script.

