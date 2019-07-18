Ram Pothineni wanted to shed his good boy image: iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh

After Temper, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s six directorial ventures fell flat at the box office. Now, the director is eyeing a hit with Ram Pothineni starrer iSmart Shankar.

Advertising

Jagannadh, whose iSmart Shankar has hit screens today, recently interacted with the media. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. It looks like this time you have a hit in your hands with iSmart Shankar?

After Temper, I did not have any hits. So, I do have a little tension about that. So, I thought smarter and made iSmart Shankar with a new point of view.

Q. How did your collaboration with Ram Pothineni happen?

Advertising

We always wanted to do a film together but it could not happen. When I met Ram, he said he was bored with the good boy image and now, he wants to become a bad boy. So, we sat together to write the story of iSmart Shankar.

Q. From where did you get the idea of putting a chip in the brain?

For new stories and ideas, we get inspired by Hollywood only.

Q. How was it like writing the dialogues in Telangana dialect?

When I started writing the script, I thought that we should write dialogues in Telangana dialect. The protagonist is a rowdy who is made in Hyderabad. So, I felt it would be suitable.

Q. We heard that you are also planning to make a sequel to iSmart Shankar?

I have a lot of confidence in the story. So, while I was writing the script, I decided to make the sequel of iSmart Shankar. In fact, we have also registered a title.

Q. When can we expect from your movie with Nandamuri Balakrishna?

The story is not ready yet. I like Balakrishna very much and I believe he is capable of doing films in all genres. We cannot go to him with a random script.