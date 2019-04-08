Ram Gopal Varma to make his acting debut with Cobra

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma dropped a surprise announcement on the occasion of his 57th birthday on Sunday. He announced a new project, which will mark his debut as an actor.

“Ahem ! On the occasion of my birtFhday today ,i am debuting as an actor for the first time in my career ..I wouldn’t mind if u don’t bless me ..Thanks (sic),” tweeted the director in his own trademark devil-may-care attitude.

He also shared the first look poster of his acting debut, which has been titled Cobra. According to the poster, the film is a biopic based on “the most dangerous criminal ever.” Another character description of the subject of the movie claims that “If he’s arrested, half the police department will be thrown into jail.” It looks like the film will explore a deep nexus between police and a gangster, which will be right up RGV’s alley.

“FINALLY .. !! Ram Gopal Varma .. the ‘SARKAR’ finds his true vocation .. ACTING !! All the best Sircaarrrrr .. DAMN .. another competition !! (sic),” tweeted Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday. Big B and RGV have worked together in several movies including Sarkar franchise and Department.

RGV is playing an intelligence officer called R in Cobra. In addition to acting, RGV is also co-directing the forthcoming film with Agasthya Manju.

His recent directorial outing was Lakshmi’s NTR, which was also co-directed by Agasthya. It was based on the political and personal struggles of movie-god NT Rama Rao after his controversial second marriage. The film tanked at the box office.