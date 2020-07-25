Ram Gopal Varma releases Powerstar on his own OTT platform

Ram Gopal Varma’s Powerstar released today on the director’s OTT platform called RGV World Theatre. Ram Gopal Varma’s Powerstar released today on the director’s OTT platform called RGV World Theatre.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Powerstar, starring a look-alike of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan, has released on the filmmaker’s OTT platform RGV World Theatre.

The Satya director, who announced the release of the film earlier this morning, took to Twitter and claimed that his film will “POWERfully BLAST the stars of normal theatres” along with a photo that read, “Record breaking views.”

Powerstar seems to be RGV’s satire film on Pawan Kalyan’s political journey. Earlier this month, sharing a clip of Powerstar actor on Instagram, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR… This shot was taken when he visited my office. Any resemblance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintentional.”

He also shared that people will have to pay to watch the film on his OTT platform RGV World Theatre. “Rs.150/- per view of POWER STAR offer in rgvworldtheatre.com will only be till 25th July 11 am .From 25 th July 11 am ticket cost will be hiked to Rs.250 like how one has to buy ticket in black at premium .So you can save Rs.100 if you pre book and not wait till release”

Earlier, in a video, RGV had spoken about the idea behind having his own OTT platform.

“Freedom of filmmaking on OTT is unparalleled for any filmmaker. There is a targeted audience/viewer who knows or likes my work. My film would not be available for general viewing. I think eventually viewing habits of the audience is going to change while the content is going to remain the same,” the director said.

Ram Gopal Varma also announced that his next after Powerstar will be his directorial Thriller.

