Ram Gopal Varma: I have not targeted anyone in Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu

After making a biopic on late film icon-politician NT Rama Rao from his wife Lakshmi Parvathi’s point of view, Ram Gopal Varma is back with Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu – a film inspired by Andhra Pradesh politics.

Ahead of the film’s release, the controversial director interacted with media.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us about Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu.

Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu is my first message-oriented film. It’s a fictional story based on true incidents and also gives an idea of what can happen in the future.

What inspired you to make Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu?

Vijaywada elections was my inspiration for the film and its title. However, I haven’t degraded any of the community or caste in the film. It is just based on a situation.

It looks like Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu song “Pappu” is targeting a political personality.

I have not targeted anyone but have only tried to bring reality on screen. Since I have written characters inspired by real people, it creates the feeling that I am highlighting or targeting someone. I would like to mention that all resemblance is just unintentional.

How did you cast the actors for Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu?

When you talk about a film inspired by real events, the resemblance of the characters is important. So, to play the character of a former Chief Minister, I had to find a lookalike. I found him (Dhananjaya Prabhune) in a viral video on social media. He was a waiter in a hotel in Nashik. We brought him to Hyderabad and trained him for one month in acting.

Are you not tempted to make a film on Maharashtra politics’ present scenario?

I will have to make another Sarkar installment for that.

What is with this new-found love for political films?

I think more than horror and crime films, political films or let’s say political crimes are much better and interesting.

You haven’t been doing films with big stars. What is the reason?

They have fans and other factors to look after and satisfy. They have formula cinema, which I have never attempted in life and I cannot even do.

Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu has hit the screens today.

