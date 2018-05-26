Officer teaser: Will Ram Gopal Varma give us the fiery Nagarjuna he promises?

Officer teaser: Nagarjuna starrer gives us hope that Ram Gopal Varma is back with a good action film in his pipeline. Officer teaser: Nagarjuna starrer gives us hope that Ram Gopal Varma is back with a good action film in his pipeline.

A 38-second teaser from Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer has been launched by the makers, and it promises us a deadly Nagarjuna. Launching the teaser, RGV tweeted, “.@iamnagarjuna packs a solid punch in #Officer SHIVAJI : A SOUND moment.”

Set in what seems to be a training ground for uniformed men, Nagarjuna is sparring with a peer. Avoiding his opponents’ blows and kicks, Nagarjuna lands some hits along with a few stares that could kill in insolation. The sombre music also kicks in adding more punch to Nagarjuna’s blows. The teaser gives us hope that Ram Gopal Varma is back with a good action film in his pipeline.

In Officer, Nagarjuna plays a tough cop, who is on a mission to save a kidnapped girl. The film will see RGV and Nagarjuna collaborate after a more than a decade. The actor-director duo is confident that their upcoming venture will rock the box office and repeat the extraordinary feat of their maiden venture Shiva. In fact, RGV has also called Officer his most ambitious film with Nagarjuna.

RGV is in desperate need of a box office success to make a comeback. In the last few years, he has failed to charm the cash box with his attempts. His last directorial outing Sarkar 3, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, was poorly rated by the critics besides tanking at the box office. Officer is getting ready to hit the screens on June 1.

