Ram Gopal Varma: Officer is about the violent society we live in

Ram Gopal Varma’s actioner Officer is yet to get the censor nod although the film is just days away from release. Reason? The violent content. But the filmmaker says the violence in Officer is raw and real.

Apparently, there are scenes of graphic violence in the film which have the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) flummoxed. Though Varma is more than willing to take an Adult certificate, the CBFC is yet in two minds about letting some of the violence go scot-free. Varma doesn’t deny the violent content in Officer.

“It is a film about the violent society we live in and one man’s struggle to bring a semblance of sanity in the lives of common citizens. The violence in Officer is raw and real,” he said.

“You can’t show the reaction until you spotlight the action. The violence here is not gratuitous. It will make the audience uncomfortable, as any form of violence is supposed to,” he added.

Officer stars Nagarjuna in the lead role. He will be playing the role of a rough and tough cop who is on a mission to save a kidnapped girl. The director-actor duo, Nagarjuna and RGV are making a comeback on the silver screen after a decade.

Ram Gopal Varma has been longing for a box office success for a long time. His last Bollywood outing, Sarkar 3, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Gautam in the lead bombed at the box office. He is very confident about his upcoming collaboration with Nagarjuna and also hopes that the film would work wonders for him at the box office.

(With IANS inputs)

