D Company trailer: RGV brings back shootouts, bloodshed and lust. But what’s new?

D Company has been written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

Back in 2002, Ram Gopal Varma made a film titled Company, which explored the world of mafia. Cut to 2020, the filmmaker continues his obsession with the underworld, presenting a similar story in his upcoming film, D Company.

On Wednesday, RGV shared the trailer of D Company. Interestingly, the title of the film is a combination of Company and Varma’s another directorial, D. So, does that mean D Company presents the best of both the worlds? We have our doubts.

The trailer introduces us to the world of D Company. The film is set in the 1980s. We are introduced to the protagonist in a very clichéd manner. He is always angry, always smoking and always ends up shooting someone. And when he is not killing, he is abusing women.

D Company is not just heavy on violence and sexual abuse but also dialogues. One of the actors says, “Hum tumhare bhagwaan ke bhi bhagwaan hai. (I’m the God of your God!)

RGV called the film his “most ambitious project”. In a tweet, he mentioned, “The film is about the underworld SAGA of MUMBAI headed by DAWOOD IBRAHIM.”

D Company has been written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film, produced by Sagar Manchanuru under the banner of Spark Productions, will release in theatres on March 26.